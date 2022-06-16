Revlon products are seen on display for sale in a Boots store in London, Britain, June 16, 2022. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

NEW YORK, June 16 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Boards can often become overconfident when it looks like their prospects are only going to get better. But tides almost always turn. Revlon (REV.N) is a great example. The 90-year-old company filed for bankruptcy on Wednesday after the Covid-19 pandemic exacerbated a shift to online sales read more . It’s a reminder to corporate leaders that they must maximize value when they can.

The cosmetics maker’s famous backer Ron Perelman, who owns more than 80% of the business through his holding company, MacAndrews & Forbes, took control in the 1980s after a hostile takeover. Revlon’s board wanted a friendlier suitor, but a Delaware court ruled that it was at the mercy of shareholders. In an all-cash, change-of-control transaction, boards must run a process designed to maximize shareholder value.

These days, corporate directors are still sometimes inclined to bunk up with the suitor who makes them most comfortable read more . And tumbling markets may tempt them to excuse hastily constructed deals. But shareholders can’t be assured they’re getting the best price unless the company has run a process. And Revlon’s bankruptcy is a reminder that good times won’t last forever. (By Lauren Silva Laughlin)

