Richard Li shows FWD investors a brighter sunset

Richard Li, Hong Kong businessman and younger son of tycoon Li Ka-shing, waves as he arrives to vote during the election for Hong Kong's next Chief Executive in Hong Kong, China March 26, 2017. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

HONG KONG, Oct 13 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Hong Kong-based FWD has curbed the ability of its founder’s clan to keep control of the Asia-focused insurer. In an updated prospectus ahead of its expected $2 billion New York float, entrepreneur Richard Li’s supervoting shares will now evaporate if he dies. The filing’s initial iteration could have kept the votes alive for years by letting Li transfer them to an immediate family member.

That at least removes part of the generous sunset clause Li was initially granted. But he still keeps the other part: outsized voting rights for seven years after the public float. Founders may have a legitimate argument for keeping a firm grip as they build a business, though that’s harder to argue for insurers than for pioneering tech outfits. In addition, FWD’s independent directors – who depend on Li’s votes for their seats - can extend his control by up to eight years. Nixing these perks, too, would be ideal, but removing the chance of family control is a welcome start. (By Jennifer Hughes)

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Climate for net-zero changes Down Under read more

Supply chain pain is just one of ASOS’ concerns read more

Green investors get timely reminder of their power read more

Renren payout only helps prove Cayman rule read more

Meituan antitrust fine is taste of what’s to come read more

Editing Antony Currie and Katrina Hamlin