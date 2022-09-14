The company logo of FWD is displayed at the lobby of a commercial building where one of its offices is located in Hong Kong, China August 28, 2018. REUTERS/Bobby Yip/File Photo

HONG KONG, Sept 14 (Reuters Breakingviews) - By a company’s fourth attempt to float, less hardy bosses might have given up. Not Hong Kong entrepreneur Richard Li, whose Asia-focused insurer FWD has refiled for an initial public offering in its home city some 15 months after it first dropped the Asian hub in favour of a tilt read more at New York. Plans in March for a Hong Kong offering were shelved amidst weak markets. Now it has updated that filing and says its measure of first-half operating profit has almost doubled since June last year.

FWD was founded in 2013 and formed from rivals’ cast-off units. It swung to net profit only in the first half of 2021, so news of further progress will be welcome and could make this deal one that actually benefits from more time out, rather than suffering from lost momentum. Investors will have to spend more time however studying the new 999-page prospectus, which has added a hefty 141 pages. The additions are mostly in appendices and relate to structure. Not all deals benefit from extra time to season, but FWD’s lawyers seem to have done so. (By Jennifer Hughes)

Follow @Breakingviews on Twitter

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Oil vs. ESG read more

European bank largesse belies economic crunch read more

SPACs’ long shadows read more

Credit Suisse finds crisis is mother of invention read more

T-Mobile US transmits clear signal to investors read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Editing by Una Galani and Thomas Shum

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.