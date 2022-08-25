Rio blinks first in Mongolian standoff
LONDON, Aug 25 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Rio Tinto (RIO.L), (RIO.AX) is struggling to play hardball in its Mongolian buyout. The $83 billion miner late on Wednesday polished its offer for the 49% of Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ.TO) that it doesn’t already own, after previously refusing to do so. Rio’s increased bid of C$40 per share is worth $3.1 billion, 18% more than it put on the table in March.
The attraction of Turquoise Hill is its 66% stake in the giant Oyu Tolgoi copper project in Mongolia. Taking full control will boost Rio’s copper production by 15% in the next six years, Berenberg analysts reckon.
The question is whether the Toronto-listed company’s minority shareholders hold out for even more. Based on valuations in prior deals, Turquoise Hill shares could be worth as much as C$50, Berenberg calculates.
With an estimated $11 billion of free cash flow this year, per Refinitiv, Rio can afford to pay up. Turquoise Hill shares closed at C$37.4 on Wednesday, implying that investors expect the sweetened offer to go ahead. However, by blinking first, Rio Chief Executive Jakob Stausholm may have given the impression he will do so again. (By Karen Kwok)
