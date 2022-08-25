LONDON, Aug 25 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Rio Tinto (RIO.L), (RIO.AX) is struggling to play hardball in its Mongolian buyout. The $83 billion miner late on Wednesday polished its offer for the 49% of Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ.TO) that it doesn’t already own, after previously refusing to do so. Rio’s increased bid of C$40 per share is worth $3.1 billion, 18% more than it put on the table in March.

The attraction of Turquoise Hill is its 66% stake in the giant Oyu Tolgoi copper project in Mongolia. Taking full control will boost Rio’s copper production by 15% in the next six years, Berenberg analysts reckon.

The question is whether the Toronto-listed company’s minority shareholders hold out for even more. Based on valuations in prior deals, Turquoise Hill shares could be worth as much as C$50, Berenberg calculates.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

With an estimated $11 billion of free cash flow this year, per Refinitiv, Rio can afford to pay up. Turquoise Hill shares closed at C$37.4 on Wednesday, implying that investors expect the sweetened offer to go ahead. However, by blinking first, Rio Chief Executive Jakob Stausholm may have given the impression he will do so again. (By Karen Kwok)

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Singtel’s India sale is timely collect call read more

Inflation-hit world cheers China’s falling yuan read more

Schneider aims to buy back Aveva because it can read more

Inflation brings South Korea grocery wars to boil read more

Paytm protest vote turns heat on fintech darling read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Editing by Peter Thal Larsen and Oliver Taslic

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.