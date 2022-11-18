













SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov 18 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Rio Tinto’s (RIO.L) tortuous quest to buy out minorities in Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ.TO) just got even worse. The $107 billion miner has been trying for months to scoop up the 49% it doesn’t already own of the $6 billion Canadian-listed group, and had already raised its offer price three times in an unsuccessful attempt to get pesky minorities to play ball. Now a side deal to remove Pentwater Capital Management and SailingStone Capital Partners from the deciding vote has fallen apart.

Rio needs Turquoise Hill, which controls two-thirds of Mongolian mega-mine Oyu Tolgoi, to ensure a tighter grip on one of its key growth projects. But to win the vote it needs a simple majority of the minorities, and Pentwater and SailingStone have over 30% already. Hence the attempted side deal, which would have outsourced the valuation of the two minorities’ stakes to an arbitration process. Now this side deal is off the table, amid concerns from other stakeholders that it was unfair to the other minorities.

Rio has little option going forward but to see how the vote goes. The big risk is that it all falls through. That would leave the miner looking silly, but arguably no less silly than it already appears. (By George Hay)

