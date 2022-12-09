Rio Tinto’s Mongolian purgatory is finally over
LONDON, Dec 9 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Finally, something has gone right for Rio Tinto (RIO.L) in Mongolia. The $118 billion miner on Friday secured the shareholder votes it needed to buy the 49% it doesn’t own of Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ.TO), the majority owner of the Asian country’s $10 billion copper mine Oyu Tolgoi. Rio boss Jakob Stausholm squeaked home with 60.5% of minority votes cast, just over the 50% threshold.
It’s a massive win for Stausholm and Rio copper boss Bold Baatar. Had they lost the vote, investors would have rightly blamed the pair for a shambolic process in which Rio three times raised its offer to Turquoise Hill’s minority shareholders. As it is, in return for a $3 billion outlay they get to control 66% of a key growth project. The Mongolian government holds the remaining 34%, but Rio already improved relations with Ulaanbaatar a year ago by pledging to write down a big chunk of the government’s debt.
The deal is good for Turquoise Hill investors, too. Oyu Tolgoi still needs more than $3.5 billion of funding. Raising the cash might have required shareholders to contribute more equity, or face significant dilution. Instead, Rio is handing them C$43 per share in cash – a 70% premium to the price in March. Meanwhile, future debts will accrue where they always have: on Rio’s balance sheet. (By George Hay)
