The Rio Tinto logo is displayed on a visitor's helmet at a borates mine in Boron, California, U.S., November 15, 2019.

LONDON, Feb 23 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Jakob Stausholm will need more than record shareholder payouts to catch up with rival Mike Henry. The new Rio Tinto (RIO.L),(RIO.AX) chief executive announced a bumper $17 billion dividend for 2021 on Wednesday thanks to soaring iron ore prices. However, at 4.4 times this year’s expected EBITDA, the $128 billion group’s valuation lags Henry’s BHP (BHP.AX), which is currently trading on nearly 5 times. Rio’s cultural problems may explain some of the lag.

Rio’s most glaring black spot is its destruction of 46,000-year-old Aboriginal caves in May 2020. Shortly after the incident, which cost then-CEO Jean-Sebastien Jacques his job, a valuation gap with Henry’s $176 billion behemoth reappeared. A report this month on Rio’s toxic workplace culture gave Stausholm impetus for change read more , but also showed the magnitude of his task. He’s lagging BHP in preparing for the green-energy transition, too: around a quarter of BHP’s revenue last year came from copper, compared to just 10% for Rio. To turn things round, Stausholm may need to direct more of his cash mountain to M&A or capex. (By Ed Cropley)

Reuters Graphics Reuters Graphics

Follow @Breakingviews on Twitter

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Milk powder marketing leaves sour taste in China read more

Icahn's pork fight at McDonald's is in bad taste read more

Porsche IPO may start life with governance brake read more

Smith+Nephew’s CEO whirl comes at a bad time read more

Worldline and Apollo find fix for tricky buyouts read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Editing by George Hay and Karen Kwok