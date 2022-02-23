Rio’s black marks obscure its dividend dazzle
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
LONDON, Feb 23 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Jakob Stausholm will need more than record shareholder payouts to catch up with rival Mike Henry. The new Rio Tinto (RIO.L),(RIO.AX) chief executive announced a bumper $17 billion dividend for 2021 on Wednesday thanks to soaring iron ore prices. However, at 4.4 times this year’s expected EBITDA, the $128 billion group’s valuation lags Henry’s BHP (BHP.AX), which is currently trading on nearly 5 times. Rio’s cultural problems may explain some of the lag.
Rio’s most glaring black spot is its destruction of 46,000-year-old Aboriginal caves in May 2020. Shortly after the incident, which cost then-CEO Jean-Sebastien Jacques his job, a valuation gap with Henry’s $176 billion behemoth reappeared. A report this month on Rio’s toxic workplace culture gave Stausholm impetus for change read more , but also showed the magnitude of his task. He’s lagging BHP in preparing for the green-energy transition, too: around a quarter of BHP’s revenue last year came from copper, compared to just 10% for Rio. To turn things round, Stausholm may need to direct more of his cash mountain to M&A or capex. (By Ed Cropley)
Follow @Breakingviews on Twitter
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:
Milk powder marketing leaves sour taste in China read more
Icahn's pork fight at McDonald's is in bad taste read more
Porsche IPO may start life with governance brake read more
Smith+Nephew’s CEO whirl comes at a bad time read more
Worldline and Apollo find fix for tricky buyouts read more
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Breakingviews
Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.
Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.