LONDON, July 27 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Rio Tinto’s (RIO.L), (RIO.AX) downsized dividend is less alarming than it looks. The $95 billion miner said on Wednesday it would be handing investors $2.67 a share as a mid-year payout, compared to $5.61 a year ago. Yet last year the price of iron ore, which accounts for the bulk of Rio’s earnings, shot to a record $225 a tonne, as economies bounced back from Covid-19. That boom is well and truly over, but despite slowdown fears it doesn’t mean 2022 is a bust.

In absolute terms, the $4.3 billion that Chief Executive Jakob Stausholm is handing over is still Rio’s second highest interim payout. And at 50% of underlying earnings, it’s in line with past practice. If he was really worried, Stausholm could have lowered the ratio. True, iron ore prices have halved in a year. But China, which accounts for over two-thirds of global demand, is under less inflation pressure than the United States or Europe. That gives Beijing greater scope for stimulus, which in turn is cause for Rio investors to enjoy their 9% annualised dividend yield with a degree of peace. (By Ed Cropley)

