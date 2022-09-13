FILE PHOTO: The Rio Tinto logo is displayed on a visitor's helmet at a borates mine in Boron, California, U.S., November 15, 2019. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon/File Photo/File Photo

LONDON, Sept 13 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Rio Tinto’s (RIO.L), (RIO.AX) increasingly epic minority buyout saga may have a bit further to run. The $97 billion mining giant is on its third attempt to secure the 49% holding it doesn’t already own in Toronto-listed Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ.TO), which in turn owns 66% of mammoth Mongolian copper mine Oyu Tolgoi. Rio can make a decent case to Turquoise’s smaller shareholders that its C$43-a-share offer is reasonable, but that may still not be enough.

Turquoise may only make $1 billion of operating profit this year, Refinitiv data suggests. But by 2025, when Oyu Tolgoi’s main phase could be producing 330,000 tonnes of copper, that might hit $2.1 billion, Refinitiv-compiled analyst estimates show. Strip out $485 million of interest on the company’s $5 billion of debt and tax at 25%, and that leaves $1.2 billion of net income, or C$1.6 billion. Discount that back three years assuming a 13% cost of equity and Turquoise is indeed worth C$43 a share, incorporating the 10 times multiple on which the group trades.

Rio only needs a simple majority of Turquoise’s minorities to simplify its Mongolian operations by controlling Turquoise outright. But already 14%, including next-biggest shareholder Pentwater Capital Management, have once again spurned the offer. Inconveniently for Rio boss Jakob Stausholm, they can still make a case for greater generosity.

The average copper price underpinning the analyst estimates is $4.3 a pound, above their level over the last 10 years but below the $5 seen earlier this year. Minorities can point to the fact Refinitiv-compiled analysts have pencilled in 470,000 tonnes of annual production for 2026. Combine the higher price and volume and Turquoise’s value could be at the higher end of the C$42-C$58 range cited by the minorities’ independent valuator.

Rio can point to recessionary fears that have dampened the copper price to $3.7 a pound of late, and the project’s ongoing and significant investment requirements. But Pentwater can cite a potential global shortage of the red metal relative to the huge increase in demand likely over the next few decades, given its central role in electrifying the global economy and cutting carbon.

Stausholm has publicly stated that C$43 is his final offer, and the Turquoise board has accepted it. But minorities know Rio has deep pockets, and its obvious preference for full control. If minorities turn it down for the third time the group will face a tricky choice between settling for a suboptimal shareholder structure on a vital project, or sweetening the offer yet again.

Pentwater Capital Management, which owns nearly a 12% stake in Turquoise Hill Resources, is opposing a proposed takeover by Rio Tinto, the investor said in a statement on Sept. 9.

Pentwater said the C$43 per share figure implies an equity value of C$8.65 billion, about $6.64 billion. This is a “fraction” of the free cash flow Pentwater expects Turquoise Hill to generate over the next 10 years.

Rio Tinto on Sept. 5 agreed to buy out the stake in Turquoise Hill it didn’t already own in a deal valued at about $3.3 billion, giving it more control of the Oyu Tolgoi mine it’s developing in Mongolia.

SailingStone Capital Partners, a top-five shareholder with a 2.2% stake, said earlier in March it will also oppose the deal.

