Rishi Sunak bets on Goldilocks economy

LONDON, Oct 27 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Rishi Sunak appears to be enjoying the best of both worlds for now. On Wednesday, Britain’s finance minister unveiled plans for higher public spending while projecting sharp declines in the country’s pandemic-swollen budget deficit. He will, however, need a big dose of luck if he’s going to deliver tax cuts before the next election.

Sunak said every government department would get an inflation-adjusted increase in spending, promised more funding for local authorities, and announced welfare benefit changes to help low-earners. Yet the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) expects the UK budget deficit to fall to 3.3% of GDP in the financial year which ends in March 2023, from 7.9% in the current one.

That sharp drop is largely a result of a strong economic rebound and planned tax rises, such as a health and social care levy on employers and workers. The OBR reckons the government has raised levies more this year than in any single year since 1993. Barring a change of course, the UK tax burden will reach 36.2% of GDP by the 2026/2027 financial year, the highest level since the early 1950s.

Sunak’s goal is to reverse that before Prime Minister Boris Johnson calls an election, which he must do by 2024. To do that, the former hedge fund manager needs a couple of things to go his way. The Treasury is relying on solid growth to bring in tax revenue and keep welfare spending in check. But shortages of goods and some types of labour could act as a brake on economic activity. Though many countries are facing similar disruptions, Britain’s departure from the European Union has made things worse.

Persistent disruptions could also keep inflation high. Sunak said the OBR expects inflation to average 4%, double the Bank of England’s target, over the next year. While prices are expected to rise more slowly thereafter, things could turn out differently if companies can’t find the right staff or obtain the goods they need. And energy prices might keep rising. That in turn would prompt the central bank to speed up monetary policy tightening.

The government reckons a one percentage point increase in inflation and interest rates will cost Britain around 23 billion pounds a year. That’s not the sort of bill that a finance minister eyeing a pre-election giveaway wants to face. But Sunak has gambled and it’s now out of his hands.

- British finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Oct. 27 that stronger economic growth and lower borrowing would allow him to increase public spending as Britain emerged from the pandemic.

- The Office for Budget Responsibility predicted the UK economy would grow 6.5% in 2021, faster than a forecast of 4% made in March. It expected GDP would grow by 6.0%, 2.1% and 1.3% in 2022, 2023 and 2024 respectively, compared with previous projections of 7.3%, 1.7% and 1.6%.

- Sunak said every government department would get a real-term increase in spending and he promised the biggest increase in a decade in the core funding of local governments.

