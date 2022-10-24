













LONDON, Oct 24 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Britain’s ruling Conservatives have had an unusual moment of sanity. In choosing former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak to replace Liz Truss as its new leader, the United Kingdom has swapped a prime minister with zero credibility for one to whom financial markets appear generally well disposed. It only gets the battered country out of its immediate crisis, though.

Pro-Brexit Sunak, 42, will be Britain’s first leader of colour, as well as one of its youngest and richest. But investors are more bothered about his acquaintance with basic economic principles. After all, during the last Tory leadership campaign a mere two months ago, Sunak presciently predicted Truss’s unfunded tax cuts in the teeth of high inflation would panic markets. Having risen from 3.5% to 4.5% after her September “mini-budget”, UK 10-year government bond yields had fallen to 4% by last Friday after market turmoil forced Truss to resign. Now that Sunak has seen off an attempted return by wayward former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, yields are down to 3.7%.

Sunak’s credibility has a tangible value. With Truss, Britain would have had to lop 72 billion pounds off spending or raise the same amount in taxes to get debt falling as a proportion of GDP by 2027, according to government forecasts cited by the Sunday Times. About 30 billion pounds of her 45 billion pounds of unfunded tax cuts have been already reversed, leaving a narrower 40 billion pound hole. But cheaper borrowing costs hastened by Sunak’s appointment should cut the gap to just 30 billion pounds, a UK budget expert told Breakingviews.

Around half of that could come from Sunak reinstating a hike in employment levies he himself introduced before Truss scrapped it. And he could also try using his investor credibility to delay further tax hikes without UK debt yields spiking again. But Britons will in any case face the unappealing prospect of seeing either more tax increases, investment reductions in critical infrastructure, or cuts to already hard-pressed public services.

Longer-term, things could get tricky. Tory lawmakers have probably picked Sunak due to terror at losing their party’s reputation for economic competence, and with it their seats at a general election due by 2025. But hard-right lawmakers dislike his tax-raising reputation, and more liberal Tories distrust his support for Brexit, which has stymied UK trade. Meanwhile, Britain faces a long-term productivity problem and a cost-of-living crisis as energy bills soar. Once his markets honeymoon subsides, Sunak will struggle to keep both parliament and the UK people on his side.

