LONDON, May 5 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Big Beer is grappling with rocketing inflation. Anheuser-Busch InBev’s (ABI.BR) revenue grew 11% in the first quarter year-on-year, and less than 3% of that was due to higher volumes. Gains in Europe and Latin America compensated for North America, where the volume of beer dropped 4%. Chief Executive Michel Doukeris is trying to pivot to faster-growing businesses like seltzers, but they’re still small beer. In contrast, rival Carlsberg (CARLb.CO), which has less U.S. exposure, grew organic volumes 9% in the period, with sales growing 24%.

While consumers globally are accepting higher prices, brewers are also taking a hit. AB InBev’s gross and EBITDA margins contracted. The Stella Artois maker’s goal to halve a net debt burden of 4 times EBITDA in the medium term makes safeguarding margins more of a priority. For Doukeris, higher input costs are a particularly bitter brew. (By Dasha Afanasieva)

Follow @Breakingviews on Twitter

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

UniCredit’s Russia defences only go so far read more

BMW can flash the cash at depressed shareholders read more

Australia’s NAB banks on overconfidence read more

Uber is king of the dirt road read more

CEO pay almost makes GE investors mad read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Editing by George Hay and Oliver Taslic

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.