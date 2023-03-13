













NEW YORK, March 13 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Forget the investors who have been vocally against Ritchie Bros Auctioneers’ (RBA.TO) $7 billion acquisition of salvage-yard operator IAA (IAA.N), or the proxy advisory firms that lambasted it, or the 20% stock plunge on its announcement. The company stretching for its acquisition has done something worse: It disappointed dad.

Ritchie investors are expected to approve the fiercely contested deal on Tuesday, a surprising outcome, especially to company co-founder David Ritchie. He, together with another former executive, came out against the transaction on Monday. The pair didn’t speak out before because they assumed, given the weight of opposition to the deal, it was dead. Now, in a last-ditch attempt, they’re asking shareholders to rescind votes already cast in favor.

The margin is tight. Ritchie, which has hitherto issued press releases against both major proxy advisory firms and its own shareholders, today launched one last defense of its deal, casting its namesake co-founder as long out of touch. By doing so, boss Ann Fandozzi will hope to be emulating ex-Hewlett-Packard chief Carly Fiorina, who overcame family opposition to merge with Compaq in 2002. If she succeeds, shareholders better hope her optimistic deal math holds up. (By Jonathan Guilford)

Follow @Breakingviews on Twitter

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Mark Zuckerberg takes on Elon Musk read more

Pfizer’s $43 bln deal is a pricey pipeline fix read more

HSBC turns Silicon Valley Bank calamity into gold read more

China central bank punts its succession problem read more

SVB found old concentration risk read more

Editing by Lauren Silva Laughlin and Amanda Gomez











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.