













ZURICH, April 17 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Rivals are queueing up for a slice of UBS’s (UBSG.S) enlarged wealth management pie. A government-sponsored takeover of Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) should on paper allow Switzerland’s largest lender to boost its rich clients’ asset pot to a staggering $3.4 trillion. But new boss Sergio Ermotti should plan for a significantly smaller amount.

Credit Suisse saw 110 billion Swiss francs flying out the door in the final quarter of 2022. That was 8% of its assets under management. But a similar amount may have evaporated in the run up to the March 19 emergency rescue, Vontobel analyst Andreas Venditti estimates.

These outflows were chiefly cash from wealthy clients and some deposits at Credit Suisse's Swiss bank unit. A chunk went to local cantonal banks, which enjoy a state guarantee for all customer deposits, above the 100,000 Swiss franc limit for domestic bank accounts. Zürcher Kantonalbank, the largest of such lenders, reported 34 billion Swiss francs of net new inflows in 2022, up 31% from the previous year. Some hot money also went to foreign competitors of Credit Suisse, especially in Singapore and Dubai, Reuters Breakingviews learned from conversations with nearly a dozen senior private bankers.

A further asset erosion is likely. Super-wealthy individuals typically have multiple bank relationships. Those holding accounts at both Credit Suisse and UBS may dislike too much wealth concentration. They will therefore seek to transfer holdings to rivals like Julius Baer (BAER.S) and Pictet, smaller Swiss private banks or even foreign players including Morgan Stanley (MS.N) or Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE). Shares in Julius Baer, soon to become the second largest Swiss wealth player with 424 billion Swiss francs in assets under management at the end of 2022, are up 14% this year after rallying earlier this year in anticipation of more inflows.

Another client drain will come from wealthy clients following private bankers out of the new UBS. Bank rivals see a once in a lifetime opportunity to woo talented relationship managers from the big Swiss lenders, executives at some UBS competitors said. “Even the most loyal staff are now testing the waters,” one top Zurich-based banker told Breakingviews.

Such changes will not happen overnight. Bankers may need months to switch firms. Moving clients also requires fund scrutiny. While it can take just a week to take on a new rich Swiss customer, doing so in Singapore requires more than 30 days. And Credit Suisse is hardly incentivised to transfer securities swiftly.

Finally, the stain of a second Swiss bank rescue 15 years after the UBS crisis of 2008 is an open goal for rival financial centres. Hong Kong could surpass Switzerland's $2.5 trillion of foreign wealth assets this year – it would only require a 10% annual rise in cross-border wealth, Breakingviews calculations based on Boston Consulting Group data show. Singapore could by the same measure nearly match Switzerland in 2026.

Even if the switch happens more slowly, Switzerland’s new bank Goliath has plenty of Davids to fend off.

CONTEXT NEWS

Credit Suisse suffered net new outflows of 110 billion Swiss francs in the last quarter of 2022.

The bank withdrew a “large multi-billion amount” from the country's central bank in the weekend running up to its rescue on March 19, Swiss Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter said on March 25. The minister said this was needed because Credit Suisse customers had again withdrawn money. She estimated the figure to be above 50 billion Swiss francs.

Switzerland was the world's largest centre for offshore finance in 2021 with $2.5 trillion assets, followed by Hong Kong with $2.3 trillion and Singapore with $1.5 trillion, Boston Consulting Group data show.

