Road to COP: Denmark’s green giant
LONDON, Sept 21 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Orsted is one of the most highly valued players in the global energy transition. Chief Executive Mads Nipper’s main job is to ensure things stay that way as demand for its wind power intensifies. Ahead of Glasgow’s critical COP26 conference in November, he chatted to George Hay.
