Road to COP: Denmark’s green giant

A support vessel is seen next to a wind turbine at the Walney Extension offshore wind farm operated by Orsted off the coast of Blackpool, Britain September 5, 2018. REUTERS/Phil Noble - RC1BA06C9230

LONDON, Sept 21 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Orsted is one of the most highly valued players in the global energy transition. Chief Executive Mads Nipper’s main job is to ensure things stay that way as demand for its wind power intensifies. Ahead of Glasgow’s critical COP26 conference in November, he chatted to George Hay.

Listen to the podcast

Editing by Sharon Lam

