Breakingviews

Road to COP: How can banks stop planetary frying?

By
1 minute read

Illuminated offices of the UBS Swiss bank are pictured next to a cathedral during an extended lockdown, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Frankfurt, Germany, January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach - RC2ICL9610BN

ZURICH, Oct 5 (Reuters Breakingviews) - In the first instance, financial institutions can reduce travel budgets and replace radiators in office buildings and branches. The real leverage comes in how they manage customer assets and deploy balance sheets, UBS Chief Executive Ralph Hamers says in a chat with Rob Cox.

Listen to the podcast


Breakingviews

Breakingviews · 12:37 AM UTC

Facebook outage is dry run for worse web crashes

Mark Zuckerberg can’t catch a break lately. The Facebook boss wants to turn the two-dimensional internet into a metaverse where “instead of just viewing content, you are in it,” according to an interview with the Verge. But hot on the heels of an exposé of some uncomfortable internal documents provided by a whistleblower who is about to appear before the U.S. Congress, his entire company went dark on two-dimensional screens.

