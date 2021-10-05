Breakingviews
Road to COP: How can banks stop planetary frying?
ZURICH, Oct 5 (Reuters Breakingviews) - In the first instance, financial institutions can reduce travel budgets and replace radiators in office buildings and branches. The real leverage comes in how they manage customer assets and deploy balance sheets, UBS Chief Executive Ralph Hamers says in a chat with Rob Cox.
