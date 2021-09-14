Breakingviews
Road to COP: Hydrogen comes faster than you think
MILAN, Sept 14 (Reuters Breakingviews) - At this fall’s United Nations climate summit, world leaders will seek to take concrete steps to fight global warming. Green hydrogen could help, but it’s still too expensive. Snam CEO Marco Alvera tells Lisa Jucca why the hydrogen energy revolution is likely to surprise us all.
