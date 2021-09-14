Skip to main content

Road to COP: Hydrogen comes faster than you think

An employee fuels hydrogen to a Hyundai Motor's Nexo hydrogen car at a hydrogen station in Seoul, South Korea, August 13, 2019. Picture taken August 13, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji - RC138EA497F0

MILAN, Sept 14 (Reuters Breakingviews) - At this fall’s United Nations climate summit, world leaders will seek to take concrete steps to fight global warming. Green hydrogen could help, but it’s still too expensive. Snam CEO Marco Alvera tells Lisa Jucca why the hydrogen energy revolution is likely to surprise us all.

Editing by Katrina Hamlin

