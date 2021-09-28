Skip to main content

Breakingviews

Road to COP: Italy’s ecological transition chief

By
1 minute read

A visitor places her hands on a "Tangible Earth", a digital globe which real time global metrological data is fed through the Internet from about 300 places in the world, is displayed at an exhibition pavillion inside the media centre for G8 Hokkaido Toyako Summit in Rusustu town, on Japan's northern island of Hokkaido July 6, 2008. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

ZURICH, Sept 28 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Prime Minister Mario Draghi picked Roberto Cingolani, a trained physicist, from the private sector to lead the country’s mega-ministry combining environment and energy. As Milan hosts the warmup to the COP26, Cingolani discusses Italy’s role in the global decarbonization fight.

Listen to the podcast

Follow @rob1cox on Twitter

Editing by Katrina Hamlin

Breakingviews
Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.

Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.

More from Reuters

Breakingviews

Breakingviews · 1:42 AM UTC

Blackstone places safer bet in Las Vegas

In Las Vegas, skill combined with luck is the best way to come out ahead. That’s how private equity firm Blackstone hit the jackpot with a $5.7 billion deal to sell the Cosmopolitan casino. It caught a break when it bought the business seven years ago and is applying its know-how with some slick shuffling.

Breakingviews
Road to COP: Italy’s ecological transition chief
Breakingviews
Fed retirements help Powell
Breakingviews
Xi and Biden share common goal: bashing the rich
Breakingviews
Covid bolsters case for U.S. universal healthcare