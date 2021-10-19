Breakingviews
Road to COP: Making companies do better
LONDON, Oct 19 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Anne Simpson is one of the key figures in U.S. climate finance. As head of Board Responsibility at U.S. pension fund CalPERS, it’s her job to give companies a hard time if they shirk on decarbonisation. Ahead of November’s critical COP26 conference, she chatted to George Hay.
