Road to COP: Making companies do better

By
People take part in a Climate March ahead of the COP26 climate summit, in Brussels, Belgium October 10, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman - RC2Y6Q9GV5B5

LONDON, Oct 19 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Anne Simpson is one of the key figures in U.S. climate finance. As head of Board Responsibility at U.S. pension fund CalPERS, it’s her job to give companies a hard time if they shirk on decarbonisation. Ahead of November’s critical COP26 conference, she chatted to George Hay.

