Road to COP: Mark Carney on finance’s climate role
ZURICH, Oct 12 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The UN climate envoy is enlisting banks, asset managers, insurers and others in wide efforts to keep global warming to no more than 1.5 degrees. He tells Rob Cox what to expect from the industry at Glasgow, how multilateral development banks need to “up their ambition” and more.
