Road to COP: Mark Carney on finance’s climate role

By
Governor Mark Carney during the Bank of England's Monetary Policy Report news conference in the City of London, Britain January 30, 2020. Jonathan Brady/Pool via REUTERS

ZURICH, Oct 12 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The UN climate envoy is enlisting banks, asset managers, insurers and others in wide efforts to keep global warming to no more than 1.5 degrees. He tells Rob Cox what to expect from the industry at Glasgow, how multilateral development banks need to “up their ambition” and more.

Editing by Katrina Hamlin

