NEW YORK, Aug 3 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Robinhood Markets (HOOD.O) is looking more grown-up - and more boring. The retail brokerage posted its first profitable quarter as a public company on Wednesday. A shift away from meme-crazed day traders has seen retirement accounts, launched earlier this year, swell to nearly $1 billion in assets. The problem: Users are still fleeing, and nearly half of revenue comes from interest that is destined to fade.

As the pandemic-era boom in retail trading ebbs, boss Vlad Tenev is left with fewer monthly active users. The metric dropped again in the second quarter, down 23% year-over-year. Stock trading volume fell too, declining 5% year-over-year to $155 billion.

That’s despite offering new incentives for Robinhood’s premium Gold service, and retirement accounts that match contributions. The thing is, Tenev is substituting insatiable traders for passive investors: On a call with analysts, he conceded that retirement products are not “typically” associated with “active trading.”

That’s left Robinhood leaning on interest earned from sitting cash to prop up results. But that won’t last forever. Robinhood warned last quarter that a 100 basis-point drop in interest rates would lead to a hit equivalent to an 11% fall in revenue. When the Federal Reserve eventually turns to cutting rates, Robinhood will need more users to fill that hole. (By Ben Winck)

