Robinhood’s pay structure is meme stock heaven

Robinhood logo is seen on a smartphone in front of a displayed stock graph in this illustration taken, July 2, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

NEW YORK, Aug 4 (Reuters Breakingviews) - For archers, a “Robin Hood” is where one arrow splits another in the same spot. Robinhood Markets (HOOD.O) has achieved something similar by tying executive awards to the company’s share price, which briefly almost doubled on Wednesday, its fifth day as a publicly traded company. Vlad Tenev’s digital brokerage has at best missed a trick, and at worst created troublingly skewed incentives.

No investor would doubt that Tenev and co-founder Baiju Bhatt care about the company’s long-term well-being. They are big owners of its stock and wield most of the votes. But Robinhood doubled down when it doled out awards before last month’s initial public offering. It gave its top two executives restricted stock that will only pay out if they stick around and if the share price hits certain levels and stays there for 60 days.

Sustained share-price growth matters, but it’s far from enough. Other companies – even speculative ones – do better. GameStop (GME.N), the original so-called meme stock, links executive pay to performance measures like EBITDA. The video-game retailer’s board compensation committee has to have three members, compared with Robinhood’s two. Tenev’s brokerage didn’t, at the time of its latest filing, spell out any awards linked to financial or qualitative goals metrics other than the share price, and length of service.

One helpful gesture would have been to make awards contingent on cleaning up some of Robinhood’s many legal and regulatory uncertainties, which include multiple lawsuits from disgruntled customers and a probe by the Securities and Exchange Commission. At Wells Fargo (WFC.N), boss Charlie Scharf’s pay is explicitly linked to mending regulatory fences after years of customer abuses that pre-date his tenure at the bank. Even the golden hello for Robinhood’s chief legal eagle Daniel Gallagher is contingent only on share price and time served. At the $85 Robinhood stock briefly touched on Wednesday, it would theoretically be worth $182 million.

As the brokerage at the center of this year’s frenzied meme-stock rallies, Robinhood of all companies should know the folly of assuming share prices reflect good performance and executive effort. Maybe future pay will be more demanding. So far, Tenev has only given investors seeking such discipline another reason to hang back.

Follow @johnsfoley on Twitter

CONTEXT NEWS

- Robinhood Markets shares rose as much as 82% on Aug. 4, the digital brokerage’s fifth day as a publicly traded company. The shares hit a high of $85, according to Refinitiv data, compared with an initial public offering price of $38.

- By 12:00 p.m. ET the stock was trading at $60.50, 29% above the previous day’s close.

Editing by Swaha Pattanaik and Amanda Gomez