The Robinhood logo is seen on a smartphone in front of a displayed logo in this illustration taken July 2, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

LONDON, June 30 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The digital brokerage is worth less than a quarter of its $32 bln IPO value. In this Viewsroom podcast, Breakingviews columnists argue that its $7 bln cash pile and ample user base make it an attractive target. Also, Western leaders’ plan to restrict funds to Moscow may backfire.

Listen to the podcast

Follow @aimeedonnellan on Twitter

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Editing by Oliver Taslic and Sharon Lam

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.