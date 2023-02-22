













NEW YORK, Feb 22 (Reuters Breakingviews) - After digital stockbroker Robinhood Markets (HOOD.O) shed a third of its workforce last year, founders Vlad Tenev and Baiju Bhatt asked themselves what they personally could do to help. The duo decided to surrender an $806 million bonus. What sounds like a generous gesture really isn’t, however. The company’s shareholders are no better off, helping explain why rewards structured this way are such a bad idea.

The now-abandoned payouts to Tenev and Bhatt were a slab of “market-based restricted stock units” distributed ahead of Robinhood’s initial public offering in July 2021. If the share price had hit certain levels, those units would turn into actual equity, the idea being to better align the founders with the new investors buying into the company at $38 apiece.

For as long as the stock’s average price failed to hit $120 for 60 consecutive days, the duo wouldn’t get a penny of their award. Above that level, the sum they could claim when it paid out after eight years would mount. With a sustained average price of $300, Tenev and Bhatt would claim shares equivalent to a mind-boggling $10 billion. The other shareholders presumably would be OK with it; their company would be worth a cool $300 billion.

As powerful an incentive as the units were, they couldn’t keep Robinhood aloft. As the retail boom in stock and cryptocurrency trading flagged, so did the company’s market value. The shares have now bobbed around $10 for almost a year, and its monthly active users are falling in number. In the fourth-quarter of last year, more than 40% of revenue came from interest income, and one-third of that was generated by its holdings of cash and investments, not from customer activity.

As Robinhood’s performance struggles, giving up generous remuneration feels like solidarity. But the chances of the founders getting their payout looked thin anyway. To hit the lower end of their share-price target, Robinhood’s market capitalization would have to increase more than 10-fold over the next six years. It’s a climb rarely achieved among big companies; Amazon.com (AMZN.O) is a notable exception.

Reuters Graphics

The take-and-give underscores the quirks and doublespeak surrounding stock-based compensation. Technology companies are often keen to highlight that paying in stock doesn’t result in any cash leaving the company, and they thus point investors to “adjusted” measures of profit. Robinhood highlighted positive adjusted EBITDA among its fourth-quarter achievements. The system works in reverse, too, however: When executives give back stock awards, the company gains nothing in cash terms.

For earnings, which are an accounting creation, it’s a different story. Stock-based compensation is usually recognized over the period that the executive delivers the service. Scrapping Tenev’s and Bhatt’s awards will boost operating profit by $50 million per quarter. The sum is significant, in that it will help Robinhood reach another milestone: turning an unadjusted accounting profit. Analysts had previously expected a $200 million net loss next year, according to Refinitiv.

TAKING AIM

Should shareholders keep an eye on cash flow, which aren’t helped by the founders’ sacrifice, or earnings, which are? Before answering, consider another catch. U.S. accounting rules treat stock awards geared to a company’s stock price as a gift that cannot be returned. Whether the holder relinquishes claim to it, or simply fails to hit the target, the company must still expense the award’s full “fair value,” calculated back when it was granted. That’s different from a performance-based award pegged to a revenue or profit target, where the company reverses the cost if the target isn’t hit.

Moreover, if executives forswear their spoils, the accounting cost just turns from a spread-out amount to a lump-sum “acceleration charge.” At Robinhood, it means the current quarter’s earnings will be $485 million lighter. And the roughly $300 million that the company has already deducted from earnings to date will be gone for good. In short, by handing back their awards, Robinhood’s founders have neither robbed from themselves, nor given to anyone else.

Even without this unhappy effect on earnings, shareholders should be wary of the kinds of awards Robinhood doled out at its public company debut. Pegging executives’ awards to share prices creates the false impression that the targets are within their control. The go-to brokerage for retail traders of meme stocks such as AMC Entertainment (AMC.N) and GameStop (GME.N) should know better than anyone the fallacy of such linkage. These prizes also can encourage bosses to take more risk. In Robinhood’s case, the shares only had to stay above a given level for 60 consecutive days.

Robinhood isn’t alone in having hitched the fortunes of its top brass to the whims of the stock market. General Electric (GE.N) learned the lesson the hard way. In 2018, it gave incoming boss Larry Culp an award that would pay out if he got the conglomerate’s share price to certain levels. Instead, it slumped when Covid-19 hit. Rather than be saddled with a demotivated CEO, GE rejigged the award to pay at a lower share price. Shareholders protested by voting against the company’s pay proposal, but the GE boss kept his award anyway.

There are better approaches. Banks such as Citigroup (C.N) and JPMorgan (JPM.N) have made an art out of constructing pay packages that consider shareholder returns along with certain profit or balance sheet numbers that investors value. They typically combine stand-alone measures with peer comparisons too, and often awards cannot be cashed in for a decade. Sometimes, that results in dizzying levels of intricacy, but the whole point is to avoid situations where executives do well just because the stock market does, or end up disinclined to work hard when it tanks.

Robinhood prizes itself on being inventive, so aping incumbent financial institutions might seem anathema. Nonetheless, as the founders of a company whose shares soared and sagged, Tenev and his colleagues know how frivolous investors can be. All the more reason to ground bonuses in something less ephemeral.

Follow @johnsfoley on Twitter

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are his own.)

CONTEXT NEWS

Robinhood Markets on Feb. 3 said that it entered into a restricted stock unit cancellation agreement with co-founders Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt.

Editing by Jeffrey Goldfarb and Sharon Lam











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.