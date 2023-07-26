LONDON, July 26 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Six months after calling Rolls-Royce (RR.L) a “burning platform”, Chief Executive Tufan Erginbilgic is giving Britain’s flagship engineering group a high five. The 15 billion pound aero-engine maker hiked its full-year operating profit forecast for 2023, citing a tangible impact from operational improvements, cost reduction measures and the turnaround of unprofitable contracts. Shares spiked 20% as investors celebrated the possibility of free cash flow hitting 1 billion pounds in 2023, 37% above consensus.

The recovery in long-haul travel has been a boon for Rolls-Royce, which makes most of its money from servicing and maintaining wide-body engines based on their flying hours. Having more engines in the sky is helping the 117-year-old company optimise costs. Erginbilgic’s turnaround plan, which is due to be unveiled this autumn, has also started boosting growth across its defence business, with the unit’s operating profit expected to hit 260 million pounds in the first six months of the year, up 37% from the same period last year.

Despite the rosy outlook, Erginbilgic has work to do. The company had nearly 3.3 billion pounds of net debt last year, and Barclays analysts are pencilling in an increase this year. Meanwhile, its valuation of 7 times expected EBITDA in 2023 is far behind the 15 times multiple of U.S. rival General Electric (GE.N) and 12 times multiple of France’s Safran (SAF.PA). Erginbilgic can safely argue that Rolls-Royce is no longer a burning platform, but until he closes that gap he can expect heat from investors. (By Pamela Barbaglia)

