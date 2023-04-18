













BRUSSELS, April 18 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Italy’s latest battle with Brussels over funding milestones is a step down the wrong path for the European Union’s biggest recipient of aid grants and loans, but it could push the bloc in the right direction on stimulus spending. Three years into the Covid-19 pandemic, the EU can look at a nimbler approach to its members’ changing economic needs.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is trying to pry out 19 billion euros in EU pandemic aid. The funds, requested in December, are linked to 55 milestones and reform commitments that Brussels says Italy isn’t doing enough to meet. The three major sticking points between the Italian government and the European Commission are port concessions, a dispute over gas heat and renewable energy, and sports stadiums in Venice and Florence. After an initial extension failed to resolve tensions, the Commission gave Italy another month to show it is following the rules and only spending on eligible projects. Both Meloni and the Commission say the negotiations are making progress.

There’s room for improvement on all sides. Meloni needs to prove that her government can follow through on pre-existing commitments linked to the disbursement of aid. Her government cannot simply water down pledges or watch helplessly if local authorities thumb their noses at national oversight. Furthermore, Rome wants a place at the EU’s top negotiating tables, and that kind of credibility only comes from keeping promises. Italy’s track record in unlocking and handling EU funds has historically been spotty.

But Brussels also could get more bang from its buck. Economic conditions have changed a lot since it launched its 800 billion euro pandemic recovery plan in 2020. Goals that made sense then may no longer be a priority, other than to placate hardliners like Germany who see any slip as a sign of moral failure. It may be politically expedient to stick to the original plans as a way of signalling that “temporary” aid vehicles won’t be made permanent through reprogramming back doors. But best results require a more agile approach and ongoing efforts to balance real needs against political wish lists.

Italy is a prime testing ground. With 191.5 billion euros requested in grants and loans, it is in line to receive more EU pandemic aid money than any of its peers, and 67 billion euros has already changed hands. Like most of the EU’s 27 members, Italy maxed out the grants available under the programme. But only seven countries have so far sought out aid loans, reasoning that the strings attached would outweigh the benefits of attractive financing terms. Italy’s 122.6 billion euro loan request is about three times as big as the other six put together.

The current standoff is partly driven by perception: Brussels cannot be seen to be relaxing its standards. According to Cinzia Alcidi, a research fellow at the Brussels-based CEPS think tank, flexibility may be appropriate to help the time-limited recovery funding meet the long-term needs of the Italian economy. But whatever the Commission does for Italy, she said, “will clearly create a precedent for others”.

On the other hand, the Commission would like more countries to take advantage of the rescue loans. EU member states approved public borrowing of about 800 billion euros to fund the aid programme. National governments were happy to take the full 338 billion euros that does not need to be repaid, but loan take-up has so far lagged behind. Total commitments come to only about 508 billion euros, according to a dataset maintained by the Brussels-based Bruegel think tank.

Without more take-up, the EU won’t be able to make the most of its budgetary momentum. When EU leaders signed off on the massive borrowing programme in July 2020, they allowed the bloc to join fiscal forces in unprecedented fashion. But new debt won’t be allowed after 2026, so the Commission wants to do as much as possible until its bond sales shift into maintenance mode.

When it comes to joint spending, the EU is in a bind. If there are too few rules, the money either goes to waste or never even gets spent because richer countries won’t sign off on helicopter handouts. But if there are too many rules, the money may never be spent either, because it is tied up in too much red tape.

Allowing unspent funds to be reallocated could help on multiple fronts. Italy could suggest different projects and targets that would be easier to execute and that might better meet its current economic needs. Stadiums might have made sense in 2021, when Rome and Brussels agreed on a plan, but two years later there might be more need for investing in other priorities like reducing dependence on Russian fossil fuels.

The Commission, in turn, would have a chance to spend money on things that make a difference, not just whatever made it through the EU’s byzantine approval process. There are some pathways to make those changes – the REPowerEU programme aims to use leftover pandemic recovery money to fund the energy transition, and countries also can ask to merge their national recovery plans with “cohesion” catchup funds they get from the EU general budget – but, so far, those possibilities have been hard to put into practice.

To truly help the economy, aid programmes need both the structure to succeed and the flexibility to matter. Getting Italy back on track is a chance to show both goals are possible.

CONTEXT NEWS

Italy and the European Commission are in extended negotiations over 19 billion euros in pandemic recovery funds, after an initial two-month review failed to unlock the money. A decision is expected by the end of April.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has sought to take more control over how Italy implements its post-Covid recovery plan, to give national authorities more influence over how local governments manage their programmes. The Commission is watching closely to make sure Meloni doesn’t water down overall compliance.

Ratings agencies, including DBRS Morningstar on April 13, have warned that Italy’s growth will suffer if it continues to lag on putting its pandemic funding to use.

