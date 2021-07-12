Rothermeres heed Daily Mail’s buyout criticism

A clock face is seen outside of the London offices of the Daily Mail newspaper in London, Britain, April 28, 2018.

LONDON, July 12 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The Daily Mail’s owners appear to have heeded their newspaper’s strident views on buyout barons. The Rothermere family announced on Monday it’s hoping to take the 100-year-old group private after offloading its U.S. insurance and car-retailing investments. From the perspective of minority shareholders, the deal is generous enough to avoid becoming a target of the tabloid’s tycoon-bashing rants.

The Daily Mail and General Trust (DMGOa.L) has been a feature of the London Stock Exchange since 1932. Yet it has remained unloved by investors, largely due to its two-tier share structure which gives the Rothermeres 100% control with an economic exposure of just 28%. Ironically, it’s going private just as Britain looks into relaxing its rules on dual-class shares.

Another reason for DMGT’s habitual underperformance is its eclectic asset mix. Besides the newspapers, it owns a U.S. insurance risk business and 16% of online car-retailer Cazoo, which is due to list in the United States after merging with a blank-cheque company at an $8.1 billion valuation. Flogging the latter two presents an opportunity to cash in some chips.

The family’s 28% stake means they will pocket nearly 400 million pounds of an expected 6.10 pounds-per-share special dividend which will be funded by the insurance sale, plus some of DMGT’s cash pile. The Rothermeres can recycle that into their bid for the rump media business, which they value at 810 million pounds, including 230 million pounds of net debt. That implies they’re stumping up just 185 million pounds of extra cash.

That doesn’t mean they’re being stingy, though. The deal values the rump at nearly 13 times its expected operating profit for this year, assuming it can return to its pre-pandemic operating margin of 10%. Listed UK media rival Reach (RCH.L), which publishes the Mirror and Express tabloids, trades on half that multiple. Throw in the Cazoo shares, which DMGT intends to distribute to investors, and the entire package is worth nearly 12.70 pounds per share, according to Breakingviews calculations. That’s in line with Berenberg’s sum-of-the-parts estimate in March.

DMGT shares were trading at 10.60 pounds on Monday morning, still some way short of that target. But the valuation insulates the Rothermeres against accusations that they are joining private equity bidders in taking advantage of the pandemic to plunder Britain’s listed companies. Daily Mail hacks will be pleased to know their proprietors appreciate their work.

CONTEXT NEWS

- Daily Mail and General Trust said on July 12 the Rothermere family, its largest shareholder, might take the British newspaper business private if the sale of its insurance risk unit and online car seller Cazoo went through.

- DMGT said the proposed transaction valued the rump media business at 810 million pounds, including 230 million pounds of net debt.

- The company said it would pay a special dividend of approximately 610 pence per share following the sale of its RMS insurance division. DMGT also plans to distribute its 16% stake in Cazoo following the company’s merger with a special purpose acquisition company.

- DMGT shares jumped as much as 10% to 11.46 pounds, their highest in more than 20 years. The stock was up 2.1% at 10.62 pounds by 0858 GMT on July 12.

