Rusal rejig is rehabilitation long shot
LONDON, March 7 (Reuters Breakingviews) - As its name implies, Rusal (RUAL.MM) is heavily Russian and heavily into aluminium. Trying to keep in with Western investors by carving out its non-Russian bits, as parent company En+ is contemplating read more , looks like a challenge. Its chairman, former British cabinet minister Greg Barker, quit on Monday, perhaps with a view to lead the new offshoot.
The spinoff plan, according to the Times, appears to be to create a clean break with En+’s 44% owner Oleg Deripaska and any Russian assets. Rusal’s non-Russian bauxite mines contain an impressive 1.3 billion tonnes of reserves and boast ore-processing plants in countries including Ukraine, Jamaica and Ireland. The problem is that most of its profit comes from smelting aluminium, and most of that is done on Russian soil. Assuming non-Russian assets account for nearly 10% of EBITDA, in line with the 2020 results, and the international offshoot might generate $320 million of EBITDA this year. On a 4 times multiple, akin to big miners, the enterprise would be worth just $1.3 billion. Even then, investors may still be wary of any business that was once so closely linked to Russia. (By Ed Cropley)
