An employee works near a mixer of fused aluminium in Krasnoyarsk, Russia, July 27, 2016.

Rusal seems to have been listening to Larry Fink. Earlier this year, the BlackRock (BLK.N) boss mused publicly that companies should think about spinning off their most polluting assets, just as financial groups did a decade ago with their “bad banks” of loss-making assets. Doing so could create value for the $6 billion Russian aluminium maker, but it will have to overcome some pre-existing hurdles first.

Hong Kong-listed Rusal’s proposed split will see it renamed. “AL+” will produce around 2.8 million tonnes of aluminium annually from lower-carbon processes. An as-yet-unnamed new entity currently called “Newco” will continue to account for the other 1.5 million tonnes or so.

In perfectly efficient markets, doing the splits wouldn’t achieve much. Rusal currently trades on around 4.5 times expected 2021 EBITDA, but the upshot might just be that AL+ trades on a higher multiple and Newco on a lower one. In the real world, listing Newco in Moscow, as Rusal’s biggest shareholder En+ (ENPLI.RTS), wants, may mean that local investors less fussed about environmental, social and governance considerations don’t mark it down too much. And while the bubble in green stocks has recently deflated slightly, it’s still sufficiently airy to puff AL+ up.

The catch is that the greener AL+ may still not be an ESG must-have. It will retain Rusal’s 28% stake in fellow Russian group Norilsk Nickel (GMKN.MM), which last year was responsible for the biggest ever fuel spill in the Arctic. UK oil group BP (BP.L) gets heat for not including emissions from its 20% stake in Rosneft (ROSN.MM), in its climate targets.

Meanwhile, sanctioned oligarch Oleg Deripaska remains the biggest shareholder in En+. Shareholder manoeuvring got both Rusal and En+ off the sanctions list in 2019 but U.S. authorities closely monitor the extent of his control. Fresh flare-ups aren’t impossible.

Doing the splits still makes quite a lot of sense, and several other local and international miners and oil groups may follow suit. But Rusal shouldn’t bank on its valuation going through the roof.

CONTEXT NEWS

- Russian aluminium producer Rusal on May 19 said it would demerge its higher carbon assets, creating two businesses with separate strategies.

- Rusal will keep six aluminium smelters, six alumina smelters and the main mining assets and production of aluminium foil and car wheels in Russia and abroad. It will focus on the production of low-carbon aluminium and be renamed AL+.

- A new company, comprising of five older aluminium smelters, four alumina refineries and two bauxite mines in Russia, will focus on upgrading its technology.

- En+, Rusal's parent company, said in a statement that the new separate company should be a public one, listed in Moscow.

- It also wants shares of the new company to be allocated between all Rusal shareholders, but the final decision has yet to be made.

- As of 1400 GMT, Rusal’s Moscow-listed shares were trading at 56 roubles, down 1.6%.