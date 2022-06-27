A Russian 1 rouble coin is pictured in front of a monitor showing St. Basil’s Cathedral and a tower of Moscow’s Kremlin in this illustration taken June 24, 2022. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/Illustration

LONDON, June 27 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Russia has defaulted on its foreign debt for the first time in over a century, after a grace period on missed interest payments expired on Sunday. It’s an act of political theatre at bondholders’ expense.

Governments usually default when the burden of borrowing is too painful or they suffer a currency crisis. Yet Russia had debt of just 17% of GDP last year and has plentiful revenue from selling oil and gas. Western sanctions, however, mean it cannot ship funds to foreign creditors through western agents. The restrictions also prevent bondholders from dealing with domestic Russian entities. The outcome suits both sides: Moscow can say it hasn’t defaulted and blame the West, while western politicians gloat over Russia’s apparent humiliation.

The economic fallout is limited: Russia has just $40 billion of foreign debt. But for bondholders, negotiating a restructuring with a sanctioned entity may be hard. And suing in a foreign court, or waiting for an end to hostilities, could take years. Russia’s debt is currently trading at around 25% of face value, according to Refinitiv. For creditors the political theatre has real consequences. (By Neil Unmack)

