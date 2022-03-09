Russia forces White House hand on digital dollar
WASHINGTON, March 9 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The Russian invasion of Ukraine has changed the White House calculus on a digital dollar. Launching an official cryptocurrency was not a priority of President Joe Biden’s administration. Now his team is embracing an electronic greenback.
America lags other efforts to launch official digital tokens pegged to a country’s currency. While China has already tested its version read more , the U.S. Federal Reserve has plodded along, merely issuing a report in January studying the benefits and risks.
But sanctions imposed on Russia’s central bank and its largest lenders may encourage countries and individuals to shun the greenback. That’s why Biden issued an executive order on Wednesday directing agencies to target crypto-criminal activities and explore a U.S. digital dollar. White House officials said that the government was placing the “highest urgency” on its potential development.
Central bank-backed tokens carry risks, including possibly disintermediating banks. But the Fed’s study also said a digital version may make the dollar more globally appealing. With Russia potentially turning to China, Biden has found his crypto cause. (By Gina Chon)
