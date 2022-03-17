LONDON, March 17 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Russia seems to have blinked in the face of a bond market drama. After two weeks of toying with the idea of sending roubles rather than dollars to foreign creditors, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Wednesday that $117 million had been sent to a U.S. correspondent bank for bond interest payments read more . Some creditors had yet to receive the money they were owed on Thursday morning, but if Siluanov is right, default will have been avoided, at least for now.

Risking default by paying the coupons in roubles would have been a political decision more than a financial one. While Western sanctions are crippling its economy, Russia can still access at least a third of the $630 billion in gold and foreign currencies it held before the war in Ukraine. And it is still getting revenue from the oil and gas it keeps selling to Europe and other clients like China. The country’s sovereign debt in dollars only amounts to some $39 billion.

The game of chicken will depend on the outcome of the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia. Putin has reasons to want to avoid default. Not paying creditors would mean years of legal wrangling in foreign courts. It would also put an end to his attempts to diversify the economy by forcing Russia to rely even more on the revenue from oil and gas.

The possibility of a compromise that might end hostilities seemed to emerge Wednesday. Moscow might hope that an accord will clear the way for a return to business as usual. This is unlikely to happen, but could at least put an end to debt brinkmanship.

Avoiding default will, however, become more complicated on May 25, when a temporary reprieve allowing U.S. foreign creditor banks to receive dollar payments from Russia will expire. Moscow will then be able to play the game that Siluanov hinted at this week when he said he didn’t know whether the interest payments would reach their intended recipients.

By then, Russia’s economic situation will have deteriorated further. And both Moscow and the sanctioning powers will have had ample time to reflect on all the possible repercussions of a default.

CONTEXT NEWS

- Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on March 16 that Moscow had sent an order to a U.S. correspondent bank for the payment of $117 million in coupons on two dollar-denominated Eurobonds, and that it was up to the United States to decide whether the recipients would be allowed to receive the money.

- “We have the money, we have made the payment, now the ball is in the court, primarily, of the American authorities," Siluanov said.

- A U.S. Treasury spokesperson confirmed on March 16 that Russian creditors were not banned from receiving dollar payments from Moscow until May 25.

- Russia has some $39 billion worth of sovereign foreign debt, and the government had recently evoked the possibility of repaying what it owed in roubles.

Editing by Swaha Pattanaik and Oliver Taslic