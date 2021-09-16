Ryanair throws down consolidation gauntlet

A Ryanair Boeing 737-800 airplane takes off from the airport in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, July 29, 2018.

LONDON, Sept 16 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Michael O’Leary is cranking up the mind-games. A week after easyJet (EZJ.L) asked shareholders for 1.2 billion pounds to bolster its balance sheet and revealed a spurned takeover approach, the chief executive of arch-rival Ryanair (RYA.I) is laying out his plans for domination of Europe’s skies. The Irishman on Thursday raised his long-term passenger forecasts by 12.5%, predicting 225 million “guests” a year by 2026, compared to 149 million in the year before the pandemic. Citi analysts reckon that will take Ryanair’s market share to 20% from 13% two years ago.

That puts the spotlight on 5 billion euro easyJet and slightly larger rival Wizz Air (WIZZ.L), widely reported to be easyJet’s mystery suitor. With Ryanair on a charge, there’s more pressure on the pair to join forces. That might even be to O’Leary’s advantage. Wizz’s ultra-low-cost model is at odds with easyJet’s slightly plusher offering. A merger could make Wizz less efficient, or at least cause CEO Jozsef Varadi to take his eye off the ball. (By Ed Cropley)

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Trains deal has messy endgame read more

UK growth may be more of a worry than inflation read more

Darktrace emits travelling salesman omens read more

Yum China fries up bucket of consumption woes read more

Amazon pay rise shows changing inflation dynamics read more

Editing by Neil Unmack and Karen Kwok