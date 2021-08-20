Breakingviews
Salmon producers caught in feeding frenzy
LONDON, Aug 20 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Appetite for salmon producers is turning into a feeding frenzy. Just a week after Brazilian meat giant JBS’s (JBSS3.SA) $314 million bid for Australia’s Huon Aquaculture (HUO.AX), Oslo-listed SalMar (SALM.OL) on Friday placed an order for local rival Norway Royal Salmon (NORY.OL). Its 11.8 billion Norwegian crown ($1.3 billion) approach edges out earlier interest from NTS (NTSA.OL), another Norwegian fish specialist.
The chunky premiums to undisturbed prices – 54% in the case of Norway Royal and 61% for Huon – is testament to salmon’s resilience. Despite Covid-19 shuttering big customers like restaurants last year, $8 billion SalMar said punters wanting home-cooked delicacies made up the shortfall. Growing concerns about the carbon footprint of beef only add to attractiveness. Like SalMar, rivals Leroy Seafood (LSG.OL) and Bakkafrost (BAKKA.OL) are trading over 10% above pre-coronavirus levels. With Norway Royal shares trading 3% higher than SalMar’s offer, investors are clearly hoping bidders will come back for another bite. (By Oliver Taslic)
On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews
Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:
M&S turnaround wards off buyout vultures read more
Sydney Airport fails to upgrade buyout defence read more
Robinhood users’ diamond hands read more
Amazon steps closer to modern Sears read more
GlobalFoundries IPO would give Arm a leg up read more
Breakingviews
Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.
Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.