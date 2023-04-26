Sanction hit tars BAT’s US listing hopes
LONDON, April 26 (Reuters Breakingviews) - British American Tobacco (BATS.L) could have trouble getting more American love. The U.S. government has called out its “egregious” practices running a decade through 2017 to profit from sales to North Korea, slapping the owner of Lucky Strike and Dunhill cancer sticks with the largest fine ever against any non-financial institution.
The $635 million settlement plus interest may be less of a financial spoil for the $82 billion giant. BAT had recognised a provision of 450 million pounds last July given the ongoing investigations and insists the final amount will have no impact on its full-year profit guidance.
Still, investors including Rajiv Jain’s GQG Partners, had hoped BAT could move its listing to the United States to close a yawning valuation gap. Despite higher growth on the bottom line, BAT is trading at just 8 times its forecast 2023 net earnings, compared to the 16 times fetched by its U.S.-listed peer Philip Morris International (PM.N), per Refinitiv. The reputational stain from its fine, however, raises the risk that if it were to move stateside, U.S. investors may still apply a discount. (By Yawen Chen).
