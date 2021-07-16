Santander M&A drive takes weird U.S. bypass

Banco Santander's chairwoman Ana Patricia Botin reacts during the annual results presentation at the bank's headquarters in Boadilla del Monte, outside Madrid, Spain January 29, 2020.

LONDON, July 16 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Ana Botin’s dealmaking drive at Banco Santander (SAN.MC) is taking a curious U.S. detour. The executive chair of the $64 billion Madrid-listed bank announced on Thursday that she was snapping up Amherst Pierpont Securities, a New York-based fixed income broker, for $600 million. Unlike recent moves to buy out minority investors in the lender’s Mexican and U.S. units read more , the latest purchase seemingly lacks strategic logic: in a presentation, Santander conceded there was “limited product and client overlap”.

One attraction is Amherst Pierpont’s primary dealer status for U.S. government bonds. And greater access to dollar-denominated debt products may deepen Santander’s relationships with U.S. and Latin American clients. But Amherst Pierpont’s modest annual earnings – averaging $70 million over the past few years – won’t move the dial much in an investment bank which generated $2.1 billion in underlying profit last year. The bauble will cost Botin a modest 9 basis points of her common equity Tier 1 capital ratio. At 11.9% of risk-weighted assets, Santander’s CET1 was already low compared with peers. That makes the latest punt look odder still. (By Christopher Thompson)

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Beijing underwhelms with Shanghai tax experiment read more

Rio Tinto faces even heavier weather read more

Lingering pandemic is double hit to online retail read more

Just Eat leaves investors with half-full stomach read more

Siemens Gamesa in another spin read more

Editing by Liam Proud and Oliver Taslic