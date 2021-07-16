Breakingviews
Santander M&A drive takes weird U.S. bypass
LONDON, July 16 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Ana Botin’s dealmaking drive at Banco Santander (SAN.MC) is taking a curious U.S. detour. The executive chair of the $64 billion Madrid-listed bank announced on Thursday that she was snapping up Amherst Pierpont Securities, a New York-based fixed income broker, for $600 million. Unlike recent moves to buy out minority investors in the lender’s Mexican and U.S. units read more , the latest purchase seemingly lacks strategic logic: in a presentation, Santander conceded there was “limited product and client overlap”.
One attraction is Amherst Pierpont’s primary dealer status for U.S. government bonds. And greater access to dollar-denominated debt products may deepen Santander’s relationships with U.S. and Latin American clients. But Amherst Pierpont’s modest annual earnings – averaging $70 million over the past few years – won’t move the dial much in an investment bank which generated $2.1 billion in underlying profit last year. The bauble will cost Botin a modest 9 basis points of her common equity Tier 1 capital ratio. At 11.9% of risk-weighted assets, Santander’s CET1 was already low compared with peers. That makes the latest punt look odder still. (By Christopher Thompson)
On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews
Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:
Beijing underwhelms with Shanghai tax experiment read more
Rio Tinto faces even heavier weather read more
Lingering pandemic is double hit to online retail read more
Just Eat leaves investors with half-full stomach read more
Siemens Gamesa in another spin read more
Breakingviews
Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.
Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.