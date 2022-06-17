LONDON, June 17 (Reuters Breakingviews) - It’s second time lucky for Banco Santander (SAN.MC). Having bungled the hiring of Andrea Orcel as chief executive in 2019, Executive Chair Ana Botín and the board on Friday announced a safer choice in Héctor Grisi, the Spanish lender’s North American boss. In many respects, he’s the opposite of the former UBS (UBSG.S) rainmaker. That’s probably a good thing.

The key sticking point in the Orcel affair was money. Santander’s board, led by Botín, named him as CEO in September 2018 but changed its mind in January 2019, stating that the cost of compensating the Italian banker for his deferred UBS pay was higher than expected. Orcel sued, and a Spanish court last year ordered Santander to pay him 68 million euros — a decision the bank is appealing.

Nothing so dramatic is likely to happen with Grisi, who joined Santander in 2015 as Mexico CEO. As the executive who oversees businesses that brought in one-third of the group’s underlying earnings last year, he’s a known quantity. And as an insider he won’t require a hefty buyout. It’s been over three years since Botín cancelled Orcel’s appointment, implying that the board has taken a more deliberate approach this time around. The delay allowed them to develop a stronger internal bench of candidates, according to people familiar with the process.

Grisi, like Orcel, has investment banking in his DNA, having spent 18 years at Credit Suisse (CSGN.S). However, he has hands-on experience of the retail banking operations that make up most of Santander’s business. The Mexican unit delivered a juicy 29% adjusted return on tangible equity last year. Since 2019, Grisi has also had responsibility for the United States, where Santander also has a car-finance arm. He’s helped to push the Mexican and U.S. businesses to save money by sharing more technology.

That’s exactly what the wider group needs to do to prove that Santander’s sprawling mix of businesses is worth more than the sum of its parts. Investors currently doubt that. The bank, whose operations stretch from Britain to Brazil, is currently valued at 5.2 times forecast earnings for the next 12 months, using Refinitiv data. The average European lender trades at 7.4 times. Grisi won’t have the decisive say, since Botín has retained responsibility for strategy under Santander’s unusual governance structure. But he’s as well placed as anyone to address the bank’s share-price problems.

CONTEXT NEWS

Banco Santander on June 17 appointed Héctor Grisi as its chief executive, succeeding José Antonio Alvarez on Jan. 1, 2023.

Grisi is currently the CEO of Santander North America, which includes both the U.S. and Mexican businesses.

Before joining Santander, Grisi spent 18 years at Credit Suisse, including as head of investment banking for Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean.

Santander shares were up 0.5% to 2.65 euros as of 0800 GMT, compared with a 1% rise for the Euro STOXX Banks Index.

