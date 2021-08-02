Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Santos deal tries new angle on less is more

Santos-operated Moomba gas plant is seen outside Moomba, South Australia May 17, 2012. REUTERS/Rebekah Kebede/File Photo - S1AETVMGHJAB

MELBOURNE, Aug 2 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Santos (STO.AX) and Oil Search (OSH.AX) dug deep to put a gloss on the deal they unveiled on Monday. The official line is that Oil Search shareholders get an almost 17% premium to the undisturbed share price two weeks ago when news of an initial offer broke. The oil and gas company run by Kevin Gallagher initially dangled only a 12% uplift.

The trouble is that Santos’ market value has dropped 17% since a mid-June high. Swap in its closing price on Friday, and the premium falls to some 10%. Go back to the June 24 date of the first approach and Chairman Rick Lee has given the nod to a price 5% lower than the rejected one. Oil Search will own a bit more of the combined company – 38.5% - and its Papua New Guinea liquified natural gas project than previously envisaged. After a series of corporate governance botches , it may be the best deal Lee could get. (By Antony Currie)

Editing by Jeffrey Goldfarb and Katrina Hamlin

