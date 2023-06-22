LONDON, June 22 (Reuters Breakingviews) - SES and Intelsat are orbiting away from each other. After being locked in merger talks since March, the two satellite operators have decided instead to pursue their own turnaround plans independently.

The mooted tie-up looked shaky since the start. Both companies operate in the stagnant satellite-video market and so would have been doubling down on an old technology. And the combined company would have been burdened with a heavy initial net debt load of around 4 times combined EBITDA, according to Deutsche Bank analysts.

Still, the aborted talks mean both companies need to come up with a convincing standalone story. Luxembourg-based SES’s case is particularly tricky, given it recently lost Chief Executive Steve Collar as well. It wants to broaden its business to new areas, like the medium earth orbit constellations, which provide quick internet connections in hard-to-reach places. But it will need to compete with Elon Musk’s SpaceX.

There’s one reason to be cheerful. SES is set to receive $3 billion of payments from the U.S. government in return for vacating spectrum space. Factor that in, and it is now worth under 4 billion euros including debt, or less than 4 times EBITDA, according to Breakingviews calculations using Refinitiv forecasts and Berenberg data. Such a low valuation may even start to draw interest from private equity. The best way for SES to keep shareholders happy would be to send some of that windfall home. (By Pamela Barbaglia)

Follow @Breakingviews on Twitter

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Amazon’s subscription spat is anything but prime read more

‘Intel Outside’ is more like it these days read more

India’s $1 bln education buyout is a studied bet read more

Virgin Galactic defies gravity read more

Generali’s pounce may win over in-house sceptics read more

Editing by Neil Unmack and Oliver Taslic















Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.