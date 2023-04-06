













LONDON, April 6 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Saudi Arabia is defriending read more Uncle Sam on oil, while deploying its video-game war chest in his backyard. Savvy Games, owned by the country’s Public Investment Fund, announced on Wednesday that it was buying U.S. mobile games specialist Scopely for $4.9 billion. That’s nearly two-fifths of the $13 billion it set aside in September for such acquisitions.

Though privately held Scopely doesn’t disclose its financials, Savvy looks to be getting a good price. The company projected it would make over $900 million in 2020, co-CEO Javier Ferreira told VentureBeat. Assume that figure grew 30% a year – a conservative estimate given its previous growth – and Savvy would be buying Scopely for around 3 times 2022 sales. By contrast, Take-Two Interactive Software’s (TTWO.O) $13 billion swoop on mobile giant Zynga, announced read more last year, is equivalent to roughly 4.5 times the target’s annualised 2022 revenue.

Less clear is how Scopely contributes to Saudi’s aims of becoming the “ultimate global hub” for gaming and pivoting its economy away from fossil fuels. Scopely doesn’t currently have any game development studios in the kingdom, and Savvy says that its $4.9 billion target will continue to operate independently. By contrast, Saudi’s $1 billion minority investment in Embracer (EMBRACb.ST) was followed by a statement from the Swedish gaming outfit that the partnership would enable it to open a regional hub in the country. If Saudi wants to create jobs from the rapid growth of domestic game consumption, it needs to turn its games M&A into gaming boots on the ground. (By Oliver Taslic)

