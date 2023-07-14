NEW YORK, July 14 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The sport of golf is in for a summer grilling. U.S. congressional lawmakers scrutinized PGA Tour officials on Tuesday this week about the group’s tie-up with a rival golf tournament owned by Saudi Arabia. But the country’s Public Investment Fund already has big stakes elsewhere in the United States. Under the scope of the country’s review of foreign investments, those deals technically have more risk. Saudi’s cash infusion in a favorite American hobby will test a new boundary – soft power.

The drama surrounding golf is tailor-made for the latest chapter. For years the sport had been quietly suffering, as younger generations applied more leisure time to screens, and a movement into U.S. cities drew the next generation away from suburbs. The political zeitgeist moved against the sport, too. Golf was often played at country clubs, and they were exclusive. For example, Augusta National Golf Club where The Masters is played, only invited its first female members in 2012, when it asked former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice and South Carolina financier Darla Moore.

Covid-19 started to reverse the negative golf trend, but still some big American stars were motivated to look elsewhere to monetize their years of success that were going underappreciated. Enter the Saudis, who launched an upstart golf tournament last year, LIV Golf, that competed with the U.S.-based PGA Tour and its European counterpart DTP. With its deep pockets—PIF has approximately $700 billion in assets under management-- LIV Golf lured top players like Phil Mickelson and Brooks Koepka away from the PGA, kicking off an expensive bitter feud that resulted in lawsuits. The deal announcement on June 6 was something of a surprise truce. PGA and DTP struck a partnership to frame a new joint venture with LIV Golf.

The unnamed for-profit entity combines the licensing and marketing deals for the PGA, DTP and LIV Golf and will be collectively owned by the three groups. The PGA, which will remain a non-profit, will have a majority stake in the enterprise. PIF, meanwhile, will initially be the exclusive investor pouring over $1 billion into the new establishment. The full board has yet to be finalized, but so far it will be chaired by PIF Governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan with an executive committee comprised of three other officials with ties to the PGA. They include Ed Herlihy, a partner with proxy battle and takeover expertise at law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz. Even if PIF’s investments grow, the Saudis will remain in the minority, according to a version of the agreement reviewed by Breakingviews.

The arrangement hasn’t sat well with several influential Americans. Former AT&T (T.N) Chief Executive Randall Stephenson resigned as director of the PGA Tour Policy Board on Saturday citing that he could not “objectively evaluate or, in good conscience support” the agreement with PIF particularly considering the U.S. intelligence report concerning the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018 by Saudi agents. U.S. lawmakers took a similar stance, nervous that a “brutal repression regime” – in the words of Senator Richard Blumenthal during Tuesday’s congressional hearing – “can buy influence” and take over a “cherished American institution.”

Given the harsh spotlight and that the investment is just a minority stake, there would seem to be momentum to put a stop to the union. PGA officials confirmed during their testimony that the Department of Justice is investigating over antitrust worries. The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, chaired by the U.S. Treasury, could in theory weigh in on the arrangement too. Senators Sherrod Brown and Maxine Waters urged Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in a letter on June 16 to probe the deal. The watchdog’s scope was expanded under new rules introduced in 2020 strengthening and defining regulatory reviews regarding national security beyond just voluntary filings. Transactions related to technology, infrastructure or data by overseas buyers are required to undergo mandatory evaluations by the committee. Minority investments related to those sectors, depending on the level of control, are fair game as well.

On the face of it, the PGA and LIV Golf’s newfound friendship fits just a smidge of CFIUS’s parameters. Saudi Arabia has a seat on the board, for example. Yet the committee’s past actions suggest that the alliance has little reason to fret. For starters, U.S. President Joe Biden hasn't shown much interest in grouping Saudi Arabia in the same camp with countries like Iran and China. His administration ruled last year that Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has immunity from lawsuits over the murder of Khashoggi.

Moreover, there are some $35 billion of Saudi PIF investments in a smorgasbord of U.S. companies, including Walmart (WMT.N), Visa (V.N), Uber Technologies (UBER.N), Live Nation Entertainment (LYV.N) and Amazon.com (AMZN.O) that have been allowed by Uncle Sam. Even the more problematic ones that might warrant a deeper look because they relate to technology and data have flown under the radar: PIF, for example, is the top shareholder in EV maker Lucid (LCID.O) with a 68% stake, according to Refinitiv. Earlier this year, the Saudis snapped up mobile gaming company Scopely for $4.9 billion.

The challenge for lawmakers and opponents of the golf deal is that it represents potential influence that is more difficult to control. There are worries that Saudi Arabia, a regime viewed as hostile to women and LGBTQ groups, would have significant sway over golf’s culture. It’s not a big leap to imagine the possibilities: The National Basketball League was in the center of a firestorm in China when a Houston Rockets executive tweeted in support of pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong four years ago. The People’s Republic pulled sponsorships and refused to broadcast the basketball games popular with the Chinese, prompting the NBA to backtrack. FIFA also caved to threats from 2022 World Cup host Qatar to issue yellow cards to players wearing armbands promoting inclusiveness and in protest of the state’s laws against same-sex relationships.

The Justice Department and CFIUS wield blunt tools, making the organizations ill-equipped to handle the more insidious effects of soft power by non-U.S. entities. Not to mention, lawmakers and Treasury have yet to figure out how to contain TikTok, owned by China’s ByteDance and accused of being a national security threat by siphoning American data to Beijing, a clearer case of danger under the CFIUS mandate. Saudi has a good shot at playing through the agency’s hazards.

Follow @jennifersaba on Twitter

CONTEXT NEWS

The U.S. Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs on July 11 held a hearing on the PGA-LIV Golf deal. The group questioned PGA executives about the implications of the agreed joint venture between the parties announced on June 6. LIV Golf is owned by Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund.

Former AT&T Chief Executive Randall Stephenson resigned from the PGA Tour policy board, the Washington Post reported on July 9. Stephenson quit because the partnership “is not one that I can objectively evaluate or in good conscience support, particularly in light of the U.S. intelligence report concerning Jamal Khashoggi in 2018.”

Editing by Lauren Silva Laughlin and Sharon Lam

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.















Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.