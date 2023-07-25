LONDON, July 25 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia wants to be taken seriously as a soccer force. Hence state-backed club Al Hilal’s approach for French star Kylian Mbappé. Yet a possible outlay of 1 billion euros, including compensation, takes the country’s sporting tactics to surreal new heights.

At first glance, a widely reported 300 million euro price tag is expensive but not necessarily egregious for Mbappé, who currently plies his trade for Qatar-owned Paris Saint-Germain. Such a transfer fee would imply that the 24-year-old is about three times as valuable as recent Arsenal recruit Declan Rice.

That multiple is arguably defensible for a player who may be the world’s best. Mbappé would no doubt stimulate international interest in the little-followed Saudi Pro League, whose main current draw is a smattering of ageing former stars. If so, it might avoid the fate of other deep-pocketed countries’ attempts to set up new domestic competitions, like China. More eyeballs may serve the Kingdom’s efforts to build up a thriving sports economy and diversify away from oil, for example by generating broadcast and sponsorship income and even international tourism.

Where things get silly, though, is in the deal terms. Mbappé’s contract may be for just one year, according to the Guardian, which also reported that his compensation could reach 700 million euros after factoring in commercial income and his share of image rights. Added to the transfer fee, that takes the outlay to around 1 billion euros. Spain’s LaLiga generated about 900 million euros in international broadcast revenue in the 2020-2021 season, according to Deloitte. In other words, keeping Mbappé for potentially just one year could cost Saudi more than a very popular league generates in foreign TV revenue over the same time period.

Other comparisons are no less striking. According to a recent EY report, the English Premier League produces 7.6 billion pounds (8.8 billion euros) of gross value added. Hence one year of Mbappé would potentially set the Kingdom back a not-insignificant fraction of the entire economic output of a much more popular competition. Beefing up the domestic Saudi competition also arguably conflicts with a recent investment by the sovereign wealth fund in English club Newcastle United, which is effectively a bet on the continued success of the Premier League.

Of course, Saudi’s oil wealth arguably makes this sort of bean-counting beside the point. The kingdom’s $311 billion in net oil export revenues in 2022, after all, were $120 billion more than the previous year. It has cash to burn.

Still, Capital Economics reckons Saudi may have to rein in spending if its recent budget deficits persist. And the soft-power benefits of wooing Mbappé aren’t guaranteed, either. Regional rival Qatar, which owns France’s biggest club and recently hosted the World Cup, has little to show for its prodigious investments. It has pumped money into Paris Saint-Germain but the Gallic Ligue 1 is still much less popular than other European leagues. More Britons had an unfavorable view towards Qatar after the World Cup than shortly before it, according to a YouGov survey. The lesson is that so-called sportswashing may not succeed in boosting a country’s public image. If so, Saudi’s Mbappé binge would fail on all fronts.

