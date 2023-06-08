













LONDON, June 8 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The Gulf state is slashing oil production in July and convinced OPEC+ to extend cuts to the end of 2024. In this Viewsroom podcast, Breakingviews columnists explain how these restrictions may still not be enough to convince investors to stop worrying about recession.

