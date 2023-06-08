Saudi oil cuts collide with investor scepticism: podcast

LONDON, June 8 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The Gulf state is slashing oil production in July and convinced OPEC+ to extend cuts to the end of 2024. In this Viewsroom podcast, Breakingviews columnists explain how these restrictions may still not be enough to convince investors to stop worrying about recession.

Listen to the podcast

