LONDON, Aug 7 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Saudi Arabia’s big sovereign wealth fund is getting bigger. The Public Investment Fund’s assets under management swelled to 2.23 trillion riyals ($603 billion) in 2022 from 1.98 trillion riyals the year before. The increase was due to a rise in domestic investments rather than international ones. Yet the fund’s ambitious growth targets mean dealmakers and fund managers cannot afford to ignore Riyadh.

The PIF’s net return in 2022 was a more modest 8% than the private equity-style 25% notched up in 2021. No matter, its total assets rose 13%, helped in part by the transfer of a 4% stake in $2 trillion state oil behemoth Saudi Aramco (2222.SE). The fund, chaired by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, also stepped up investments in large-scale development projects like the new city of Neom, which nearly quadrupled in value.

PIF’s international assets, which range from UK soccer club Newcastle United to struggling carmaker Lucid (LCID.O), shrank from 576 to 512 billion riyals. They now make up just 23% of the total, down from 29% last year. Still, PIF has big ambitions: it hopes to boost its total assets to a whopping 4 trillion riyals by 2025, of which 24% will be international. If so, its foreign assets could yet double to 960 billion riyals, according to Breakingviews calculations, making it a key player in global finance. The PIF’s foreign binge is far from over. (By Neil Unmack)

