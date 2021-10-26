Breakingviews
Scarcity value pushes Covea to revive an old deal
MILAN, Oct 26 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Covea has gone back to a past love. After walking away from a $9 billion cash offer for PartnerRe in May last year, the French insurer has resumed talks to buy the reinsurance business from Exor (EXOR.MI), the Agnelli family investment vehicle, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Saturday. The two companies remain on good terms, as shown by Covea’s decision last year to invest 1.5 billion euros in PartnerRe products and assets managed by Exor.
Agreeing the price may be an issue, though. PartnerRe’s net profit of 226 million euros in the first half of 2021 was around a third of what it earned in the same period of 2019. Meanwhile, shares in listed European reinsurers are still about 20% lower than in February 2020. Covea Chief Executive Thierry Derez may demand a discount, but Exor Chairman John Elkann will be reluctant to offer one. A shortage of alternative targets may force Covea’s hand. (By Lisa Jucca)
