













LONDON, Feb 16 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Schneider Electric (SCHN.PA) sells products like circuit breakers that help customers manage their energy consumption in a sustainable way. Jean-Pascal Tricoire’s leadership of the French industrial software group reinforces the image of long-term reliability. On Thursday the $93 billion company said the chief executive was vacating the role after almost two decades at the helm. Peter Herweck, now the boss of Aveva, the British software group Schneider bought last month, will take over in May.

Tricoire’s term is uncommon: only 19% of CEOs stay in the job for more than 10 years while the median tenure is just five years, according to a PwC study. Tricoire has also avoided the faltering performance that often afflicts long-serving corporate chieftains. Over the last two decades Schneider’s revenue has quadrupled to 34 billion euros. Including dividends, shareholders have earned more than 10 times their money. That’s a better return than European rival Siemens (SIEGn.DE), though less than ABB (ABBN.S).

The only snag is that Tricoire is not leaving entirely: he’s staying on as Schneider’s chairman until at least 2025. Investors will hope this governance blooper doesn’t upset the company’s sustainable returns. (By Karen Kwok)

Reuters Graphics

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own. Updates to add graphic and company code.)

