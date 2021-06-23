Schwarzman’s double tax speak

Blackstone Group CEO and Co-Founder Steve Schwarzman speaks at a Reuters Newsmaker event in New York, U.S., November 6, 2019. REUTERS/Gary He

NEW YORK, June 23 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The government taketh away, but the government giveth, too. Blackstone (BX.N) founder Steve Schwarzman said an increase in U.S. capital gains taxes may fuel a bonanza for private equity firms like his. As family owners look to cash out now to avoid paying higher taxes later, the industry with a trillion-or-so dollars of unspent firepower stands ready to help. Blackstone recently did such a deal with Medline Industries.

Of course, President Joe Biden’s proposal to raise capital gains from 23.8% today to 39.6% for higher earners, according to the Tax Foundation, may not help Schwarzman’s personal bottom line from another angle: He still owns almost a fifth of the firm. Still, it’s a far cry from comments Schwarzman made a decade ago (and apologized for) when likening a potential tax code change to the invasion of Poland. He at least now sees a benefit, too. (By Lauren Silva Laughlin)

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

VW makes pricey joyride with Europcar bid read more

White House pitches America First 2.0 read more

SoftBank’s buyback magic wears thin read more

Heineken pours manageable froth on India tipple read more

Truck-sharing IPO gets high on fumes read more

Editing by Rob Cox and Amanda Gomez