Sea’s high tides have a mild drag

A person sits near a signage of Shopee, the e-commerce arm of Southeast Asia's Sea Ltd, at their office in Singapore, March 5, 2021.

HONG KONG, Aug 18 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Sea (SE.N) is swelling. The Southeast Asian technology giant said second-quarter revenue rose by a blistering 159% year-on-year to $2.3 billion. Boss Forrest Li raised 2021 guidance for its shopping and digital entertainment units, while gamers showed little sign of tiring of the self-developed smash hit “Free Fire”, which remained the highest-grossing mobile title in multiple markets, including India.

Yet the $162 billion company is spending heavily to grow, although management says it is doing so efficiently. Even as the adjusted EBITDA loss per order at its e-commerce division fell by a respectable 20% year-on-year, Sea’s overall sales and marketing expenses more than doubled. Total adjusted EBITDA at the group swung to a loss during the period.

For now, investors are looking past the cost of expanding into Latin America and its push into food delivery: Sea shares closed up 6% in New York. As competition increases more scrutiny will fall on its rich valuation. (By Sharon Lam)

Editing by Una Galani and Antony Currie