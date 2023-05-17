













SINGAPORE, May 17 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Sea (SE.N) was sailing strong. The $41 billion Southeast Asian internet giant retreated from overseas markets, slashed marketing spend, and shed thousands of jobs. Still, that wasn’t enough for the company to meet earnings estimates on Tuesday. A subsequent 18% drop in its U.S. shares is a reality check for founder and boss Forrest Li who is trying to shore up faith that the company’s newfound profitable status is sustainable.

While Singapore-headquartered Sea posted positive earnings for a second consecutive quarter, the $87 million net profit was about one third of what analysts had pencilled in. It blamed the miss on a $118 million goodwill impairment charge from a prior acquisition. Revenue from its gaming unit tumbled 52% while e-commerce grew by a similar amount. The negative investor reaction trims Sea’s share price gains this year to 39%, though it has still outperformed U.S. listed peers including Grab (GRAB.O) whose shares are mostly flat.

Li is assuring the market that the company he built – once valued at over $200 billion -- is more self-sufficient. In his first media interview in two years published this week, he emphasised pushing down costs is going to be the long-term mode. Sea has banned business-class flights, capped daily meal expenses at $30, and removed snacks from offices but it may need to go deeper. (By Anshuman Daga)

