The SEC is finally getting serious on Chinese IPOs

The app logo Didi is seen through a magnifying glass on a computer screen showing binary digits in this illustration picture taken July 7, 2021. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration

WASHINGTON, July 30 (Reuters Breakingviews) - American investors and regulators alike have long glossed over key risks when Chinese companies go public on U.S. stock exchanges. That's finally changing. Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler on Friday said he wants firms to provide more information. It's just a starter for the SEC.

The new urgency owes much to the Didi Global (DIDI.N) debacle. Days after the ride-hailing giant went public on the New York Stock Exchange in late June, Beijing cracked down and shares tanked. Now the SEC wants firms to say whether Chinese authorities gave permission to list and disclose more about shell companies sometimes used to get around China's foreign-investment restrictions . Reuters also reported that the commission has stopped processing Chinese initial public offerings read more .

That probably won’t satisfy Congress. A company failing to meet U.S. accounting standards three years in a row can now be delisted. But lawmakers want the SEC to investigate Didi and speed up the timeline for kicking firms off American exchanges read more . The agency has a buffet of options to come down harder. (By Gina Chon)

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Qatar dials into Africa’s mobile-money scramble read more

NatWest’s cash splash is an investor distraction read more

Chinese online broker concentrates power read more

Microsoft deal will help Oyo check in like Airbnb

read more

Supply chain woes trip solid U.S. economic growth read more

Editing by Richard Beales and Amanda Gomez